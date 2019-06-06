10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) from $38 to $41. Campbell Soup shares closed at $41.93 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $24 to $17. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $8.96 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $103 to $118. Hasbro shares closed at $103.49 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from $43 to $35. G-III Apparel shares closed at $24.51 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $275 to $300. Shopify shares closed at $292.52 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $70 to $60. Qorvo shares closed at $63.44 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $132 to $160. Disney shares closed at $135.94 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $17 to $28. AMD shares closed at $29.50 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital boosted the price target on Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from $25 to $29. Outfront Media shares closed at $24.99 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) price target from $16 to $6. Cloudera shares closed at $8.80 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
