10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from $6 to $10.5. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $10.99 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. lifted the price target for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from $19 to $30. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $20.74 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) price target from $190 to $170. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $166.88 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $75 to $119. Roku shares closed at $93.60 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $91 to $100. Fiserv shares closed at $86.16 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) price target from $108 to $120. Churchill Downs shares closed at $102.78 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from $13 to $20. Cronos shares closed at $14.42 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $100 to $110. Medtronic shares closed at $94.41 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from $193 to $225. WEX shares closed at $191.04 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) price target from $85 to $95. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $94.63 on Tuesday.
