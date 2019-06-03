5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital raised Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) price target from $154 to $200. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $142.26 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from $75 to $65. Fortive shares closed at $76.15 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from $35 to $10. Five Prime Therapeutics shares closed at $8.40 on Friday.
- RBC Capital boosted Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) price target from $113 to $125. Waste Management shares closed at $109.35 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) from $58 to $68. Black Knight shares closed at $56.69 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.