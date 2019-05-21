Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 9:44am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $99 to $90. Skyworks shares closed at $68.01 on Monday.
  • Baird lowered the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $400 to $340. Tesla shares closed at $205.36 on Monday.
  • Bank of America boosted Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) price target from $70 to $77. Cerner shares closed at $69.55 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $54 to $59. Oracle shares closed at $53.66 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) from $16 to $5. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares closed at $5.17 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lifted Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) price target from $96 to $99. Polaris shares closed at $85.93 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from $94 to $100. Allstate shares closed at $95.94 on Monday.
  • UBS raised S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) price target from $228 to $252. S&P Global shares closed at $211.83 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from $85 to $80. Ryanair shares closed at $67.76 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $48 to $46. Wells Fargo shares closed at $45.45 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

