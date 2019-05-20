Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $192 to $158. Deere shares closed at $134.82 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $48 to $45. Micron shares closed at $36.06 on Friday.
  • Barclays lowered Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $200 to $160. Baidu shares closed at $128.31 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $101 to $110. United Continental shares closed at $81.50 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from $75 to $78. Prologis shares closed at $76.61 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) price target from $7.25 to $5.50. NeoPhotonics shares closed at $3.84 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) price target from $17 to $10. Michaels shares closed at $10.45 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $85 to $95. Jack in the Box shares closed at $82.17 on Friday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $275 to $230. Tesla shares closed at $211.03 on Friday.
  • HSBC cut the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $180 to $174. Apple shares closed at $189.00 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BIDU)

Chips Stocks Rattled As Companies Halt Supplying China's Huawei
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Barron's On: Investing For A Trade War
Barron's Picks And Pans: Nordstrom, Pinterest, Take-Two Interactive And More
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, FedEx, Uber And More
A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lumentum One Of The First Companies To Cut Guidance After Huawei Ban