10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $192 to $158. Deere shares closed at $134.82 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $48 to $45. Micron shares closed at $36.06 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $200 to $160. Baidu shares closed at $128.31 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $101 to $110. United Continental shares closed at $81.50 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from $75 to $78. Prologis shares closed at $76.61 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR cut NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) price target from $7.25 to $5.50. NeoPhotonics shares closed at $3.84 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) price target from $17 to $10. Michaels shares closed at $10.45 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $85 to $95. Jack in the Box shares closed at $82.17 on Friday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $275 to $230. Tesla shares closed at $211.03 on Friday.
- HSBC cut the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $180 to $174. Apple shares closed at $189.00 on Friday.
