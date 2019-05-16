Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 9:43am   Comments
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $90 to $106. Childrens Place shares closed at $104.37 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $340 to $370. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $334.15 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lowered Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) price target from $78 to $48. Owens Corning shares closed at $48.96 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE: ROAN) from $10 to $6. Roan Resources shares closed at $4.20 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $135 to $180. Mohawk shares closed at $135.97 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) price target from $29 to $34. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $26.90 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho lifted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) price target from $215 to $225. Alibaba shares closed at $177.60 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from $325 to $340. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $294.49 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) from $65 to $54. Dillard's shares closed at $63.39 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $180 to $170. Deere shares closed at $144.84 on Wednesday.

