8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America cut the price target for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) from $4 to $2. Office Depot shares closed at $2.21 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $65 to $40. Nordstrom shares closed at $39.93 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) price target from $25 to $27. Penn National Gaming shares closed at $19.02 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) from $75 to $95. Johnson Outdoors shares closed at $82.85 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $76 to $84. Roku shares closed at $64.92 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) from $383 to $376. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $295.30 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV) from $71 to $73. Envestnet shares closed at $71.33 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) from $30 to $43. CareDx shares closed at $29.15 on Wednesday.
