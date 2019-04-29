10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James raised Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) price target from $44 to $48. Comcast shares closed at $43.08 on Friday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from $5 to $6. Zynga shares closed at $5.51 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) from $85 to $69. Cognizant shares closed at $73.37 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from $133 to $167. SAP shares closed at $127.48 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) price target from $28 to $32. Noble Energy shares closed at $27.08 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $74 to $66. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $61.31 on Friday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $85 to $115. Target shares closed at $77.12 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) from $86 to $90. Republic Services shares closed at $80.55 on Friday.
- BMO Capital raised AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $71 to $79. AbbVie shares closed at $79.70 on Friday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) from $79 to $62. Visteon shares closed at $63.80 on Friday.
