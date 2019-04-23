7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bank Of America raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $144 to $168. Disney shares closed at $131.68 on Monday.
- Macquarie lifted the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $102 to $142. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $130.25 on Monday.
- IFS Securities cut the price target for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from $15 to $13. Carrizo Oil shares closed at $13.85 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $81 to $131. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $141.50 on Monday.
- Baird boosted Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) price target from $87 to $108. Visteon shares closed at $80.75 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) from $101 to $107. Eastgroup Properties shares closed at $109.45 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $55 to $95. QUALCOMM shares closed at $81.97 on Monday.
