7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2019 9:37am   Comments
  • Bank Of America raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $144 to $168. Disney shares closed at $131.68 on Monday.
  • Macquarie lifted the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $102 to $142. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $130.25 on Monday.
  • IFS Securities cut the price target for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from $15 to $13. Carrizo Oil shares closed at $13.85 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $81 to $131. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $141.50 on Monday.
  • Baird boosted Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) price target from $87 to $108. Visteon shares closed at $80.75 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) from $101 to $107. Eastgroup Properties shares closed at $109.45 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $55 to $95. QUALCOMM shares closed at $81.97 on Monday.

