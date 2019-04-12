8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- B. Riley FBR cut Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) price target from $32 to $26. Verso shares closed at $22.63 on Thursday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from $104 to $74. LogMeIn shares closed at $83.44 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from $2.75 to $2.50. Chesapeake Energy shares closed at $3.33 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $270 to $280. Intuit shares closed at $259.59 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $235 to $270. ServiceNow shares closed at $245.77 on Thursday.
- Macquarie cut the price target on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from $34 to $28. Allegheny Technologies shares closed at $27.20 on Thursday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from $130 to $100. Grubhub shares closed at $69.40 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) from $207 to $232. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $207.21 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.