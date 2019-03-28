Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 9:50am   Comments
Share:
  • B. Riley FBR raised the price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from $30 to $34. SeaWorld shares closed at $24.62 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) from $18 to $24.50. Quantenna Communications shares closed at $20.50 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) from $70 to $72. Trex shares closed at $59.51 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) price target from $11.25 to $7.15. RYB Education shares closed at $6.84 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $115 to $120. Five Below shares closed at $120.01 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) from $14 to $24. Quantenna Communications shares closed at $20.50 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $172 to $190. Lululemon shares closed at $146.80 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $50 to $57. Lennar shares closed at $51.67 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) from $58 to $63. Verint shares closed at $51.54 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) price target from $56 to $50. Southwest shares closed at $49.83 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN + FIVE)

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2019
Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector
Yields In Focus Again As 10-Year Falls Below 2.4%; Homebuilder Earnings Digested
11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stellar Lumens Now Supported On Binance Trust Wallet App