10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $74 to $79. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares closed at $81.56 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from $68 to $65. Carnival shares closed at $51.71 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from $320 to $348. Teleflex shares closed at $304.04 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) price target from $38 to $44. Acacia Communications shares closed at $56.15 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target on ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $12.50 to $22. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $12.15 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $35 to $45. Papa John's shares closed at $49.23 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from $27 to $35. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $30.40 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from $22 to $26. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $21.00 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham cut the price target on Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) from $41 to $37. Greenbrier shares closed at $32.45 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $211 to $220. FactSet Research shares closed at $246.30 on Tuesday.
