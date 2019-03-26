10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $302 to $312. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $188.51 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $87 to $80. Comerica shares closed at $71.79 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from $210 to $193. CME Group shares closed at $164.17 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. raised Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) price target from $80 to $90. Agilent shares closed at $79.52 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $94 to $99. Citigroup shares closed at $60.33 on Monday.
- UBS boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $185 to $215. Apple shares closed at $188.74 on Monday.
- Baird lifted the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $270 to $288. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $268.80 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $185 to $230. Apple shares closed at $188.74 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target on TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from $460 to $520. TransDigm shares closed at $447.01 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer boosted Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) price target from $38 to $40. Bank of America shares closed at $26.84 on Monday.
