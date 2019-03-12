5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays raised the price target for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from $108 to $125. Mellanox shares closed at $117.89 on Monday.
- Aegis Capital lowered the price target on Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from $110 to $75. Cimpress shares closed at $75.98 on Monday.
- J.P. Morgan cut the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $210 to $183. F5 Networks shares closed at $162.09 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $28 to $34. Stitch Fix shares closed at $26.98 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $86 to $107. Coupa Software shares closed at $93.57 on Monday.
