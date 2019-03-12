Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays raised the price target for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from $108 to $125. Mellanox shares closed at $117.89 on Monday.
  • Aegis Capital lowered the price target on Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from $110 to $75. Cimpress shares closed at $75.98 on Monday.
  • J.P. Morgan cut the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $210 to $183. F5 Networks shares closed at $162.09 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $28 to $34. Stitch Fix shares closed at $26.98 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $86 to $107. Coupa Software shares closed at $93.57 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COUP + CMPR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019
26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cimpress Drops After Q2 Results; Fortress Biotech Shares Jump
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Co-Diagnostics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lipocine Surges On Positive 16-Week Liver Imaging Study For Its NASH Candidate