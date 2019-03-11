Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2019 10:19am
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from $80 to $73. SunTrust shares closed at $63.49 on Friday.

  • Nomura lowered the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $53 to $42. Oracle shares closed at $52.77 on Friday.

  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) from $43 to $39. UDR shares closed at $44.89 on Friday.

  • Nomura raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $172 to $215. Facebook shares closed at $169.60 on Friday.

  • Credit Suisse boosted Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) price target from $189 to $207. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $130.80 on Friday.

