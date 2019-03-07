Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2019
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $19 to $27. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $25.70 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $160 to $175. Estee Lauder shares closed at $153.88 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc Capital lifted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $105 to $110. Paypal shares closed at $96.46 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $105 to $110. Dollar Tree shares closed at $100.35 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $200 to $230. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $181.11 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $195 to $175. Allergan shares closed at $137.51 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) from $16 to $7. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.62 on Wednesday.

