8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2,050 to $1,900. Booking shares closed at $1,745.93 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from $50 to $40. Tripadvisor shares closed at $52.32 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from $55 to $48. Allison Transmission shares closed at $47.68 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) price target from $74 to $65. Alaska Air shares closed at $57.78 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from $8 to $6.80. Nio shares closed at $10.16 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $300 to $325. Cooper Companies shares closed at $290.22 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: JG) from $12 to $9.70. Aurora Mobile shares closed at $9.07 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $122 to $130. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $124.14 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.