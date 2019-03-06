Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2019 10:06am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2,050 to $1,900. Booking shares closed at $1,745.93 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from $50 to $40. Tripadvisor shares closed at $52.32 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from $55 to $48. Allison Transmission shares closed at $47.68 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) price target from $74 to $65. Alaska Air shares closed at $57.78 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from $8 to $6.80. Nio shares closed at $10.16 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $300 to $325. Cooper Companies shares closed at $290.22 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: JG) from $12 to $9.70. Aurora Mobile shares closed at $9.07 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $122 to $130. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $124.14 on Tuesday.

