8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2019 9:42am   Comments
  • Guggenheim cut Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $410 to $325. Biogen shares closed at $321.17 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg cut the price target for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from $96 to $82. Qualys shares closed at $84.34 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target on Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from $45 to $50.50. Acacia Communications shares closed at $47.17 on Thursday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from $55 to $39. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $48.18 on Thursday.
  • Guggenheim lowered the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $466 to $425. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $418.62 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) from $9 to $6. Immune Design shares closed at $5.82 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies raised Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) price target from $64 to $73. Citigroup shares closed at $64.32 on Thursday.
  • Sidoti & Co. cut the price target for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) from $56 to $41. Anika Therapeutics shares closed at $40.49 on Thursday.

