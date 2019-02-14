10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America cut Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) price target from $23 to $20. Aircastle shares closed at $20.54 on Wednesday.
- First Analysis lowered the price target for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) from $25 to $12. Sierra Wireless shares closed at $15.50 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) from $12 to $8. Aquantia shares closed at $8.01 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $80 to $75. NetApp shares closed at $67.35 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) from $3 to $2.70. Ferroglobe shares closed at $2.37 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna lowered Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $72 to $56. Tripadvisor shares closed at $56.94 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust RH cut the price target for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from $35 to $30. DISH shares closed at $28.86 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc Capital lowered the price target on Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) from $33 to $26. Fossil shares closed at $15.77 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush boosted Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) price target from $32 to $38. Yelp shares closed at $38.46 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from $27 to $14. Centurylink shares closed at $14.70 on Wednesday.
