8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) price target from $44 to $25. Carbonite shares closed at $29.30 on Thursday.
- Pivotal Research lowered the price target for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from $90 to $62. Kellogg shares closed at $55.84 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $860 to $900. AutoZone shares closed at $878.77 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from $74 to $88. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $71.56 on Thursday.
- Wedbush lowered Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) price target from $26 to $24. Century Communities shares closed at $23.90 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target on Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from $93 to $104. Columbia Sportswear shares closed at $92.45 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $90 to $100. NIKE shares closed at $82.39 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc Capital cut the price target for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) from $62 to $42. Tapestry shares closed at $33.48 on Thursday.
