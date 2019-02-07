8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- KeyBanc raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $525 to $625. Chipotle shares closed at $526.06 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) price target from $397 to $362. Humana shares closed at $301.77 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target for First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from $29 to $25. First Data shares closed at $25.15 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) from $78 to $90. Elastic shares closed at $88.34 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from $10 to $39. MacroGenics shares closed at $25.60 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $109 to $114. Disney shares closed at $111.41 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from $290 to $295. Essex Property Trust shares closed at $275.51 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $78 to $85. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $60.90 on Wednesday.
