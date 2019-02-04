Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2019 9:52am   Comments
  • Citigroup cut MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) price target from $22 to $10. MacroGenics shares closed at $11.43 on Friday.
  • Baird raised Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) price target from $72 to $75. Addus Homecare shares closed at $61.25 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from $87 to $106. Camden Property Trust shares closed at $96.69 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from $5 to $1. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.60 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from $76 to $82. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $68.68 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan boosted the price target for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) from $60 to $65. Dell Technologies shares closed at $49.65 on Friday.
  • Wedbush lifted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $400 to $440. Chipotle shares closed at $527.20 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

