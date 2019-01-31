Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $175 to $190. Facebook shares closed at $150.42 on Wednesday.

  • Nomura lowered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $115 to $113. Microsoft shares closed at $106.38 on Wednesday.

  • Bank of America raised the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $55 to $68. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $56.83 on Wednesday.

  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $197 to $161. Allergan shares closed at $143.89 on Wednesday.

  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $180 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $150.42 on Wednesday.

  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $64 to $56. AMC Networks shares closed at $62.02 on Wednesday.

  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $210 to $250. ServiceNow shares closed at $194.00 on Wednesday.

    •  

 

 

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + AGN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2019
After 'Sluggish' Q4 Print From eBay, Sell-Side More Focused On 'The Elephant In The Room'
Morgan Stanley Loses Confidence In Allergan's Pipeline Optionality
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMCXImperial CapitalDowngrades56.0
CACCOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
HRBGoldman SachsDowngrades22.0
IVZBarclaysDowngrades19.0
LFUSLongbow ResearchUpgrades200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Video: A Lesson On Indoor Cannabis Cultivation With Canndescent's Adrian Sedlin