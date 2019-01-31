7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $175 to $190. Facebook shares closed at $150.42 on Wednesday.
- Nomura lowered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $115 to $113. Microsoft shares closed at $106.38 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $55 to $68. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $56.83 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $197 to $161. Allergan shares closed at $143.89 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $180 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $150.42 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $64 to $56. AMC Networks shares closed at $62.02 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $210 to $250. ServiceNow shares closed at $194.00 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.