7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $211 to $197. Apple shares closed at $154.68 on Tuesday.
- Leerink Swann lowered Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) price target from $12 to $5. Scpharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.06 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) from $47 to $49. Alliant Energy shares closed at $43.04 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $180 to $185. Apple shares closed at $154.68 on Tuesday.
- Benchmark cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,100 to $2,000. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,593.88 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $33 to $43. eBay shares closed at $33.69 on Tuesday.
- Leerink lowered the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $380 to $365. Illumina shares closed at $285.26 on Tuesday.
