10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley cut Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) price target from $20 to $15. Sonos shares closed at $10.98 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse raised Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) price target from $117 to $130. Wayfair shares closed at $102.19 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from $78 to $40. Crispr Therapeutics shares closed at $33.20 on Friday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from $18 to $14. Vale shares closed at $13.66 on Friday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) from $68 to $58. Autohome shares closed at $76.02 on Friday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $101 to $130. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $118.00 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from $125 to $130. GrubHub shares closed at $80.77 on Friday.
- Roth Capital raised the price target for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) from $3.40 to $7. Marchex shares closed at $3.94 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from $19 to $23. Actuant shares closed at $22.28 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR cut Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) price target from $10.5 to $2.65. Dynagas LNG Partners shares closed at $4.02 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.