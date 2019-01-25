Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 9:40am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $62 to $67. Foot Locker shares closed at $56.61 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from $45 to $50. Southern shares closed at $47.96 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from $110 to $78. Aptiv shares closed at $71.82 on Thursday.
  • Macquarie lifted the price target for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from $58 to $66. Carnival shares closed at $55.02 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from $146 to $150. ICON shares closed at $131.94 on Thursday.
  • HSBC raised Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) price target from $165 to $175. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $162.74 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) from $20 to $22. Triumph Group shares closed at $16.72 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $10 to $11. PG&E shares closed at $13.95 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from $40 to $60. Canopy Growth shares closed at $44.21 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) price target from $35 to $34. PBF Energy shares closed at $34.52 on Thursday.

Price Target Changes

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

