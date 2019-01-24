Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 9:51am   Comments
  • Wedbush raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $225 to $265. Palo Alto shares closed at $205.72 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Sothebys (NYSE: BID) from $50 to $44. Sothebys shares closed at $41.05 on Wednesday.
  • Leerink Swann boosted the price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) from $73 to $90. Ascendis Pharma shares closed at $73.02 on Wednesday.
  • William Blair lifted the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $85 to $100. Incyte shares closed at $75.20 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from $83 to $58. Weibo shares closed at $52.20 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg raised Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) price target from $86 to $92. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $94.84 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut the price target on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $100 to $90. Microchip Technology shares closed at $74.36 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) from $115 to $109. Post Holdings shares closed at $99.48 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $107 to $113. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $112.15 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) price target from $11 to $13. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.42 on Wednesday.

