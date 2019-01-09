8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Barclays raised the price target for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from $135 to $145. Travelers shares closed at $117.84 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $110 to $73. United Continental shares closed at $82.38 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $150 to $125. Expedia shares closed at $116.97 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) price target from $110 to $93. Packaging Corp shares closed at $89.26 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $206 to $226. Mastercard shares closed at $192.28 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $77 to $53. Delta Air shares closed at $47.47 on Tuesday.
- HSBC raised the price target on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $92 to $95. Nike shares closed at $76.73 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from $52 to $40. Delek US shares closed at $31.72 on Tuesday.
