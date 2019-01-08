10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bank of America cut the price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $240 to $228. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $181.03 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $103 to $114. Twilio shares closed at $96.98 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) price target from $163 to $179. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $151.61 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) price target from $10.50 to $14. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $6.18 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $102 to $80. Philip Morris shares closed at $67.42 on Monday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $230 to $207. Mastercard shares closed at $191.22 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $113 to $104. Medtronic shares closed at $82.45 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from $50 to $65. Monster Beverage shares closed at $49.73 on Monday.
- Jefferies cut the price target on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $197 to $164. General Dynamics shares closed at $158.65 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) price target from $5 to $1.75. Frontier Communications shares closed at $2.72 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.