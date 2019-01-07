Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 10:07am   Comments
  • UBS cut the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $170 to $145. PVH shares closed at $94.87 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) from $52 to $42. Westrock shares closed at $39.88 on Friday.
  • Barclays boosted Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) price target from $170 to $205. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $158.81 on Friday.
  • Barclays lowered Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) price target from $25 to $20. Owens-Illinois shares closed at $17.80 on Friday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) from $72 to $61. Independent Bank shares closed at $49.15 on Friday.
  • Pivotal Research raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,010 to $1,240. Alphabet shares closed at $1,078.07 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from $154 to $144. PNC shares closed at $121.23 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from $43 to $33. Big Lots shares closed at $30.09 on Friday.
  • Pivotal Research cut the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $8 to $6. Snap shares closed at $5.95 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) price target from $37 to $54. Five9 shares closed at $42.52 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

