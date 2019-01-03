Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2019 9:49am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $236 to $211. Apple shares closed at $157.92 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital lowered the price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from $24 to $10. Lumber Liquidators shares closed at $9.97 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) price target from $14 to $19. Canadian Solar shares closed at $14.44 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) from $34 to $30. Buckeye Partners shares closed at $29.81 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from $95 to $83. Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $73.90 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from $17 to $12.50. Usa Compression Partners shares closed at $13.20 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $200 to $170. Apple shares closed at $157.92 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $48 to $57. First Solar shares closed at $42.56 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FSLRGoldman SachsUpgrades57.0
HLTHBenchmarkUpgrades0.0
BIOBarclaysUpgrades315.0
AAPLCitigroupMaintains170.0
ANTMEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
