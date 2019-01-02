Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 9:42am   Comments
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $86 to $73. Akamai shares closed at $61.08 on Monday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from $70 to $62. SunTrust shares closed at $50.44 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) price target from $145 to $155. Estee Lauder shares closed at $130.10 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) price target from $149 to $126. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $103.72 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $328 to $280. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $244.84 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from $120 to $90. Worldpay shares closed at $76.43 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $109 to $96. Medtronic shares closed at $90.96 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $66 to $77. Baxter shares closed at $65.82 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) from $110 to $90. Total System shares closed at $81.29 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $601 to $560. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $478.92 on Monday.

 

