5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James cut the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $125 to $120. Phillips 66shares closed at $84.96 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) from $8.60 to $3.50. Capricor Therapeutics shares closed at $0.3701 on Friday.
- Raymond James cut PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) price target from $50 to $43. PBF Energy shares closed at $31.86 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) from $27 to $34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $20.59 on Friday.
- Raymond James lowered Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $105 to $100. Valero Energy shares closed at $73.48 on Friday.
