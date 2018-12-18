Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2018 10:11am   Comments
  • Barclays cut the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $110 to $105. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $96.47 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $92 to $74. Philip Morris shares closed at $79.86 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) price target from $131 to $115. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $127.98 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from $138 to $118. Kansas City Southern shares closed at $95.41 on Monday.
  • Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) price target from $59 to $40. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares closed at $39.73 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) from $131 to $109. Hubbell shares closed at $102.24 on Monday.
  • Bank Of America cut the price target on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) from $84 to $76. XPO Logistics shares closed at $55.25 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from $198 to $203. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $151.16 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

