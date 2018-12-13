5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised the price target for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) from $60 to $70. Agree Realty shares closed at $60.62 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) from $34 to $36. Forescout Technologies shares closed at $26.79 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) price target from $202 to $175. Public Storage shares closed at $204.29 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) from $93 to $76. Oxford Industries shares closed at $74.81 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from $45 to $47. Cognex shares closed at $41.85 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.