5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 9:35am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) from $60 to $70. Agree Realty shares closed at $60.62 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) from $34 to $36. Forescout Technologies shares closed at $26.79 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) price target from $202 to $175. Public Storage shares closed at $204.29 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) from $93 to $76. Oxford Industries shares closed at $74.81 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from $45 to $47. Cognex shares closed at $41.85 on Wednesday.

