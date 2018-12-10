Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 10:01am   Comments
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $107 to $84. Comerica shares closed at $74.03 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $454 to $479. Equinix shares closed at $386.47 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from $43 to $23. Navistar shares closed at $28.69 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from $126 to $99. Polaris Industries shares closed at $88.46 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods lifted the price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) from $143 to $168. RenaissanceRe shares closed at $139.20 on Friday.
  • Seaport Global raised the price target on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from $145 to $160. Concho Resources shares closed at $122.41 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $73 to $61. Micron shares closed at $35.31 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) price target from $58 to $50. Granite Construction shares closed at $45.49 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital raised Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $110 to $120. Five Below shares closed at $95.58 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) price target from $3 to $7. Synchronoss shares closed at $5.99 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018