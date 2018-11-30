Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 11:20am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $95 to $90. Dollar Tree shares closed at $88.43 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) price target from $110 to $90. Quest shares closed at $87.94 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $185 to $160. Palo Alto shares closed at $176.05 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) from $3 to $2. Nantkwest shares closed at $1.67 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) from $200 to $225. Fair Isaac shares closed at $190.44 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $84 to $87. WWE shares closed at $72.08 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $280 to $225. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $194.85 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $190 to $180. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $161.81 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies raised Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) price target from $262 to $297. Essex Property Trust shares closed at $259.34 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from $35 to $21. Sprouts Farmers Market shares closed at $27.03 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PANWFirst AnalysisUpgrades240.0
CUBJP MorganUpgrades73.0
WWEJP MorganUpgrades87.0
COUPLoop CapitalUpgrades72.0
FICOBarclaysUpgrades225.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
