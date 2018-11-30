10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $95 to $90. Dollar Tree shares closed at $88.43 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) price target from $110 to $90. Quest shares closed at $87.94 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $185 to $160. Palo Alto shares closed at $176.05 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) from $3 to $2. Nantkwest shares closed at $1.67 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised the price target on Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) from $200 to $225. Fair Isaac shares closed at $190.44 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $84 to $87. WWE shares closed at $72.08 on Thursday.
- Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $280 to $225. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $194.85 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $190 to $180. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $161.81 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) price target from $262 to $297. Essex Property Trust shares closed at $259.34 on Thursday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from $35 to $21. Sprouts Farmers Market shares closed at $27.03 on Thursday.
