5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2018 10:12am   Comments
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $59 to $82. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $58.76 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush boosted salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $160 to $166. salesforce.com shares closed at $127.54 on Tuesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) from $55 to $41. TransMontaigne Partners shares closed at $41.09 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from $175 to $190. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $183.29 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $310 to $275. Apple shares closed at $174.24 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

