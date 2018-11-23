Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2018 9:52am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $80 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $62.09 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $99 to $94. Ross Stores shares closed at $81.63 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from $137 to $135. Boston Properties shares closed at $125.63 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $70 to $60. Target shares closed at $69.26 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + BXP)

Best Buy Posts Strong Earnings Just In Time For Black Friday: The Sell-Side Reacts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018
Black Friday Shopping Schedule: Everything You Need To Know
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Tuesday's Retail Earnings Roundup: Red Performance Across The Board
10 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KGFHYGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
RNLSYJefferiesUpgrades0.0
CBBYFCitigroupUpgrades0.0
EQNRBarclaysUpgrades0.0
SKFRYJefferiesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2018