8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2018 10:26am   Comments
  • Nomura cut the price target for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $49 to $36. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $27.89 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $105 to $89. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $83.40 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $57 to $36. Yelp shares closed at $43.50 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from $8 to $3. Achaogen shares closed at $2.65 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $142 to $130. PVH shares closed at $126.28 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) price target from $10.5 to $3. Horizon Global shares closed at $2.56 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $47 to $50. Tripadvisor shares closed at $66.93 on Thursday.
  • Northland Securities cut Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) price target from $7 to $3. Apollo Endosurgery shares closed at $5.96 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

