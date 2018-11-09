8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Nomura cut the price target for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $49 to $36. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $27.89 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $105 to $89. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $83.40 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $57 to $36. Yelp shares closed at $43.50 on Thursday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from $8 to $3. Achaogen shares closed at $2.65 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $142 to $130. PVH shares closed at $126.28 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR cut Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) price target from $10.5 to $3. Horizon Global shares closed at $2.56 on Thursday.
- UBS raised Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $47 to $50. Tripadvisor shares closed at $66.93 on Thursday.
- Northland Securities cut Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) price target from $7 to $3. Apollo Endosurgery shares closed at $5.96 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.