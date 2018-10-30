10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citigroup raised the price target for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $163 to $190. Red Hat shares closed at $169.63 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $165 to $158. Honeywell shares closed at $141.06 on Monday.
- Argus lowered the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $120 to $110. Hasbro shares closed at $92.03 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $115 to $105. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $85.13 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $573 to $527. Chipotle shares closed at $440.87 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $337 to $369. Baidu shares closed at $181.75 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) from $134 to $110. Proofpoint shares closed at $89.78 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $270 to $135. Mohawk Industries shares closed at $116.28 on Monday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $418 to $383. Charter Communications shares closed at $300.85 on Monday.
- Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $175 to $145. Old Dominion shares closed at $120.61 on Monday.
Price Target Changes
