Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2018 10:54am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from $163 to $190. Red Hat shares closed at $169.63 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $165 to $158. Honeywell shares closed at $141.06 on Monday.
  • Argus lowered the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $120 to $110. Hasbro shares closed at $92.03 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $115 to $105. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $85.13 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $573 to $527. Chipotle shares closed at $440.87 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) price target from $337 to $369. Baidu shares closed at $181.75 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) from $134 to $110. Proofpoint shares closed at $89.78 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $270 to $135. Mohawk Industries shares closed at $116.28 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $418 to $383. Charter Communications shares closed at $300.85 on Monday.
  • Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $175 to $145. Old Dominion shares closed at $120.61 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + CHTR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
71 Biggest Movers From Friday
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WERNKeyBancUpgrades39.0
CSTMSociete GeneraleUpgrades12.1
ELVTJMP SecuritiesDowngrades0.0
ETFCRaymond JamesDowngrades64.0
HESBarclaysUpgrades66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Weakness In Nvidia's Gaming Segment Could Be A Passing Phase, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade