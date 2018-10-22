Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2018 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from $51 to $29. Toll Brothers shares closed at $30.02 on Friday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) from $48 to $44. Mobile Mini shares closed at $42.14 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from $120 to $82. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $75.39 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $141 to $134. Union Pacific shares closed at $148.70 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $450 to $510. Chipotle shares closed at $428.54 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $62 to $57. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $54.30 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from $52 to $32. Bank Ozk shares closed at $25.52 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from $25 to $14. Taylor Morrison Home shares closed at $15.45 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + CMG)

RBC: Buy Chipotle Ahead Of Expected 'Lackluster' Q3 Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ESMO Conference, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Large-Cap Pharma Earnings And IPOs
Wells Fargo Raises Restaurant Price Targets Ahead Of Q3 Reports
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings
Stifel: Shake Shack Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains — And That's Priced In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ETTXWedbushInitiates Coverage On19.0
WINGWedbushDowngrades0.0
BMYCitigroupDowngrades57.0
INTCNomuraUpgrades0.0
HRZNKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tug-of-War: Volatile October Continues As Bulls, Bears Duke It Out