8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from $51 to $29. Toll Brothers shares closed at $30.02 on Friday.
- Baird cut the price target for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) from $48 to $44. Mobile Mini shares closed at $42.14 on Friday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from $120 to $82. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $75.39 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $141 to $134. Union Pacific shares closed at $148.70 on Friday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $450 to $510. Chipotle shares closed at $428.54 on Friday.
- Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $62 to $57. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $54.30 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from $52 to $32. Bank Ozk shares closed at $25.52 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from $25 to $14. Taylor Morrison Home shares closed at $15.45 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.