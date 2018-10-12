10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $265 to $280. UnitedHealth shares closed at $257.12 on Thursday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from $29 to $15. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.40 on Thursday.
- Baird cut Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) price target from $105 to $82. Blackbaud shares closed at $72.80 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $60 to $90. Square shares closed at $69.03 on Thursday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from $162 to $154. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $136.31 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) price target from $100 to $110. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $78.73 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $128 to $119. PPG shares closed at $96.38 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $406 to $395. Netflix shares closed at $321.10 on Thursday.
- UBS cut the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $230 to $220. Alibaba shares closed at $141.90 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) price target from $136 to $156. HCA shares closed at $132.43 on Thursday.
