Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 9:58am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $265 to $280. UnitedHealth shares closed at $257.12 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from $29 to $15. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.40 on Thursday.
  • Baird cut Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) price target from $105 to $82. Blackbaud shares closed at $72.80 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $60 to $90. Square shares closed at $69.03 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from $162 to $154. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $136.31 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) price target from $100 to $110. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $78.73 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $128 to $119. PPG shares closed at $96.38 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $406 to $395. Netflix shares closed at $321.10 on Thursday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $230 to $220. Alibaba shares closed at $141.90 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) price target from $136 to $156. HCA shares closed at $132.43 on Thursday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + ALDR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Caterpillar And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Macro News Motivates Investor Moves In September's IMX Report
Investor Movement Index September Summary
KeyBanc: Starbucks Is A Buy Despite Recent Weakness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise