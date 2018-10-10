Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 10:24am   Comments
  • Maxim Group raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $285 to $305. Domino's shares closed at $284.18 on Tuesday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from $125 to $112. Polaris shares closed at $95.40 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $57 to $47. American Airlines shares closed at $33.55 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $242 to $254. Thermo Fisher shares closed at $239.97 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham cut United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) price target from $108 to $101. United Continental shares closed at $81.43 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $280 to $260. Alibaba shares closed at $146.94 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) price target from $529 to $572. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $590.91 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $191 to $200. NextEra Energy shares closed at $173.73 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $235 to $240. Constellation shares closed at $226.27 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) price target from $30 to $40. Discovery shares closed at $32.36 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

