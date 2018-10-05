10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) from $295 to $305. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $216.86 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lowered Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) price target from $235 to $202. Public Storage shares closed at $197.76 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from $100 to $120. Worldpay shares closed at $99.40 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $77 to $56. Lennar shares closed at $44.69 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $95 to $110. Veeva shares closed at $98.14 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $270 to $275. Constellation shares closed at $222.10 on Thursday.
- Macquarie cut the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $122 to $107. PepsiCo shares closed at $106.61 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $107 to $130. Eli Lilly shares closed at $112.99 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) from $45 to $29. Cutera shares closed at $29.78 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) price target from $80 to $90. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $78.28 on Thursday.
