10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Jefferies boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $270 to $292. UnitedHealth shares closed at $270.63 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham lowered Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) price target from $130 to $80. Autoliv shares closed at $86.23 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) price target from $106 to $118. Worldpay shares closed at $100.11 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $80 to $95. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $81.26 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $340 to $368. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $349.07 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $67 to $73. Paychex shares closed at $74.78 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $90 to $107. Eli Lilly shares closed at $107.96 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $45 to $55. Tempur Sealy shares closed at $48.38 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from $58 to $55. Halliburton shares closed at $41.71 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) price target from $130 to $155. Trade Desk shares closed at $133.37 on Tuesday.
