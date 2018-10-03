Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2018 9:51am   Comments
Share:
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $270 to $292. UnitedHealth shares closed at $270.63 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham lowered Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) price target from $130 to $80. Autoliv shares closed at $86.23 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America raised Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) price target from $106 to $118. Worldpay shares closed at $100.11 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $80 to $95. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $81.26 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $340 to $368. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $349.07 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $67 to $73. Paychex shares closed at $74.78 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $90 to $107. Eli Lilly shares closed at $107.96 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $45 to $55. Tempur Sealy shares closed at $48.38 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from $58 to $55. Halliburton shares closed at $41.71 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) price target from $130 to $155. Trade Desk shares closed at $133.37 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALV + HAL)

Morgan Stanley: Multiple Expansion Across Oilfield Services Sector Likely Amid Broadening Global Capex Upcycle
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2018
EA, Discovery, Halliburton, Square: 'Fast Money' Picks For September 4
2 Charts That Show Why Halliburton Is Likely Going Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UNH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jeff Bezos Knocks Off Bill Gates And Tops Forbes 400 For The First Time Ever