9 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $15 to $25. AMD shares closed at $30.89 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) price target from $130 to $155. Gartner shares closed at $158.50 on Friday.
- Macquarie cut the price target for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) from $49 to $36. Peabody Energy shares closed at $35.64 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $230 to $250. Mastercard shares closed at $222.61 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $290 to $300. Vail Resorts shares closed at $274.42 on Friday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $90 to $70. Intel shares closed at $47.29 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $161 to $175. Visa shares closed at $150.09 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $100 to $108. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $96.10 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray raised F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $168 to $180. F5 Networks shares closed at $199.42 on Friday.
