10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2018 9:56am   Comments
  • Buckingham lowered Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) price target from $185 to $150. Lear shares closed at $155.00 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $360 to $420. Netflix shares closed at $367.65 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James raised Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) price target from $15 to $43. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $19.46 on Tuesday.
  • Argus boosted the price target on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $85 to $90. Fiserv shares closed at $80.28 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group cut the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from $187 to $175. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $143.80 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $110 to $85. LyondellBasell shares closed at $102.10 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from $28 to $34. Juniper shares closed at $28.59 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $765 to $850. AutoZone shares closed at $732.76 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lifted Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) price target from $257 to $270. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $265.72 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from $8 to $10. SunPower shares closed at $7.55 on Tuesday.

