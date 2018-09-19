10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Buckingham lowered Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) price target from $185 to $150. Lear shares closed at $155.00 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $360 to $420. Netflix shares closed at $367.65 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) price target from $15 to $43. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $19.46 on Tuesday.
- Argus boosted the price target on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $85 to $90. Fiserv shares closed at $80.28 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group cut the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from $187 to $175. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $143.80 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $110 to $85. LyondellBasell shares closed at $102.10 on Tuesday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from $28 to $34. Juniper shares closed at $28.59 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $765 to $850. AutoZone shares closed at $732.76 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright lifted Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) price target from $257 to $270. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $265.72 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from $8 to $10. SunPower shares closed at $7.55 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
