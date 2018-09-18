10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Buckingham raised United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) price target from $180 to $190. United Rentals shares closed at $164.94 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from $125 to $140. Tableau Software shares closed at $110.86 on Monday.
- Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $20 to $36. AMD shares closed at $32.43 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $88 to $92. United Continental shares closed at $90.16 on Monday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $80 to $86. Robert Half shares closed at $71.26 on Monday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $107 to $112. Eli Lilly shares closed at $105.71 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) from $55 to $65. Fox Factory shares closed at $68.85 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from $52 to $75. Acceleron Pharma shares closed at $51.93 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lifted Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) price target from $55 to $63. Targa Resources shares closed at $54.65 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) from $150 to $180. Rogers shares closed at $141.93 on Monday.
