10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) price target from $23 to $26. Teva shares closed at $22.85 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from $91 to $95. Entergy shares closed at $83.76 on Friday.
- Baird raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $120 to $130. Lowe's shares closed at $113.89 on Friday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $211 to $232. Allergan shares closed at $188.22 on Friday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $115 to $95. Microchip shares closed at $83.60 on Friday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $125 to $109. LyondellBasell shares closed at $105.31 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $227 to $255. Costco shares closed at $235.38 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $80 to $60. Micron shares closed at $44.30 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) price target from $292 to $330. WellCare Health shares closed at $301.41 on Friday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from $38 to $44. Hormel Foods shares closed at $41.90 on Friday.
