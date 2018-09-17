Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2018 9:50am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) price target from $23 to $26. Teva shares closed at $22.85 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from $91 to $95. Entergy shares closed at $83.76 on Friday.
  • Baird raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $120 to $130. Lowe's shares closed at $113.89 on Friday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $211 to $232. Allergan shares closed at $188.22 on Friday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $115 to $95. Microchip shares closed at $83.60 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $125 to $109. LyondellBasell shares closed at $105.31 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $227 to $255. Costco shares closed at $235.38 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $80 to $60. Micron shares closed at $44.30 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) price target from $292 to $330. WellCare Health shares closed at $301.41 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from $38 to $44. Hormel Foods shares closed at $41.90 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + AGN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
Teva's Preventive Migraine Treatment Approved By FDA
Costco Has More Risk Than Upside, Wells Fargo Says In Downgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Insider Buys Of The Week: Allergan, American Homes 4 Rent, Tiffany
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TEVA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc: Shopify Has Upside Potential With Marijuana Opportunity